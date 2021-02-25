New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,900 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $27,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.