New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 54,300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of ONEOK worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

NYSE:OKE opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.