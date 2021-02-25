New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 85,891 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Trex worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of TREX opened at $92.84 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.