New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 4.58% of DMC Global worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 312,374 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 345,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of BOOM opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $966.66 million, a PE ratio of -167.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

