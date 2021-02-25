New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323,009 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of Stericycle worth $28,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.