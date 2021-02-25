New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Amcor worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.