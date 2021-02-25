New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $29,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

