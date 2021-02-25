New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Trading Down 16.7%

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 427,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 261,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.