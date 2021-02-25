Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newmark Group traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 2461992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

