Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 124,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.