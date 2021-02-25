Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 124,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

