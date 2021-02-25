Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 17,119 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £5.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

In related news, insider Robert Waddington acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

