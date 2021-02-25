Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Newmont by 102.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 31.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 63,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.