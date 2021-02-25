Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 11.4% This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00496216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00082142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00481737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

