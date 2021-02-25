NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.60, but opened at C$0.69. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of NexJ Systems and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

