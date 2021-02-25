Nexo (NEXO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.26 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $8.26 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.53 or 0.00702391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

