NEXT (NET) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $10,230.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.00392265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

