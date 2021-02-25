NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 318.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.66. 271,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

