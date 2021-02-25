NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,159.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

