Nexus Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.28 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $73.53 million and $1.28 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,841,274 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

