NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $2.08 million and $1.93 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for $92.14 or 0.00193456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00486889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.30 or 0.00454160 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

