NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. NIC posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

