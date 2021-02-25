NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Wedbush

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.11. 18,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average is $244.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.