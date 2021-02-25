Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.29

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $10.70. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1,009 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

