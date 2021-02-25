Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,208. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.