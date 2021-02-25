Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 18,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $209.78. 94,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

