Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 46,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,140. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

