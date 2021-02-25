Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEP traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.48. 5,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -162.91%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

