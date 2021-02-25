Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,790,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $2,253,324.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,138,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

