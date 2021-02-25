Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,729. The company has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

