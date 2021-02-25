Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 71,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,791. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.