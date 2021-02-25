Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $256.92. The stock had a trading volume of 208,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $276.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

