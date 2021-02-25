Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 91,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,564.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

