Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $28.09 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.5% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 190,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

