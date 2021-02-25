Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Express by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,837,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $222,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.12. 127,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.89. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $140.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.