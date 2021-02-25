Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.30 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

HASI stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,326. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.