Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.18% of TPI Composites worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. 10,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 56,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $2,382,157.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,654 shares of company stock worth $6,486,825. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

