Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.14% of Ameresco worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,644.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701,010 shares of company stock worth $38,509,411. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,147. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.