Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.14% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth $1,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $2,524,166.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 21,827,879 shares of company stock worth $230,767,360 over the last quarter.

BBU stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

