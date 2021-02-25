Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $135.29. 84,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,633. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

