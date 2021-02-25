Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 223,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 463,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,424,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $8.07 on Thursday, hitting $147.15. 35,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

