Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $52.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,031.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,926.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,706.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

