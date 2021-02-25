Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.68. 96,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

