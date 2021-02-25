Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $146.36. 15,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

