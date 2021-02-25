Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 3.77% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

