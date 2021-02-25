Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.08% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after purchasing an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 117,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,059. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.