Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $13.09 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 191,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,089,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $827,361,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after purchasing an additional 330,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.38. The company had a trading volume of 650,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

