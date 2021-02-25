Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $6.82 Million in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.20% of Norbord at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter worth about $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norbord stock remained flat at $$43.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Norbord Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

