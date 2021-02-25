Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 108,214 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 317.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,214 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 73,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 296,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

