Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 902.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.18. 224,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.